Police: Man dies after officer-involved shooting in Gary; state police asked to investigate

GARY, Ind. – A man has died after exchanging gunfire with an officer during an attempted execution of a court order Thursday in Gary, police said.

At around noon, police said a male officer, 59, was executing a seizure of property court order at a home in the 600 block of Hanley Street in Gary.

The officer, who is a lieutenant with 30 years of experience, was shot by a man in his 20s after he didn’t answer the door, police said.

The officer then returned fire and struck the man at least once. Police said the suspect then fled from the residence, but collapsed a short distance away. He was transported to Methodist Northlake Hospital, where he was prounced dead.

The officer was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. has requested Indiana State Police to investigate the shooting. Police said the identity of the officer-involved will be made at a later date.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.