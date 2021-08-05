Police: Lake County gang ‘dismantled’ following long-term investigation

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — Police in Lake County said they have “dismantled” a local street gang following the arrests of ten men.

Police said the long-term investigation into the street gang known as “Satan Disciples” began over a year ago. Police believe members of the gang were involved in violent acts and drug trafficking throughout Lake County.

During the investigation, detectives said they were able to stop at least two planned drive-by shootings from taking place. Over 4,000 grams of cocaine and over 170 grams of meth were recovered along with 15 firearms.

The following six men were arrested. Additionally, four men, who have not been identified at this time, are facing federal charges.

Quentin Newbrey, 31, of Zion. Charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, unlawful sale of a firearm.

Carl Marder-Grant, 27, of Waukegan. Charged with unlawful sale of a firearm, two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Darryl Benjamin, 38, of Waukegan. Charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Gilberto Alvarado-Cuen, 29, of Park City. Charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Anthony Brown, 39, of Lake Villa. Charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent deliver, five counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Eric Gragen, 39, of Kenosha. Charged with three counts of straw purchasing a firearm.