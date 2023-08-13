CHICAGO — Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a person who may have tried to lure a teen girl from a playground on Chicago’s West Side.

The incident unfolded at around 3:30 p.m., near North Keeler Avenue and West Cortez Street, in Humboldt Park, according to police.

The 16-year-old girl told police that she was at the Brian Piccolo Elementary School playground with her six-year-old nephew on Saturday afternoon when a man allegedly approached her and gestured for her to move to a more secluded area of the playground.

Police say the man then fled southbound on Kildare Avenue.

Authorities say the man is believed to be in his late 30’s or early 40s and stands between 5’2″ and 5’5.” At the time of the incident, he was seen wearing a red or pink long-sleeve shirt with light blue jeans and black shoes.

Authorities are investigating and ask anyone with information to call the Bureau of Detectives – Area Four at (312) 746-8251.