Police-involved shooting reported in Englewood

WATCH LIVE ABOVE: Chicago police are expected to give a statement after a police-involved shooting in Englewood Sunday afternoon
CHICAGO — One person was wounded during a police-involved shooting in Englewood Sunday afternoon, according to police.
A spokesperson for the Chicago Police Department said one person is in custody and undergoing treatment at University of Chicago Hospital after they were shot by police at west 57th Street and south Aberdeen Street Sunday afternoon.
No officers were injured in the incident, police said. A spokesperson for CPD is expected to give a statement on the shooting Sunday evening.
This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.