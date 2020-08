CHICAGO — Chicago police were involved in a shooting during Monday’s looting in downtown Chicago.

Police said officers were attempting to stop a group of people who had made their way over the bridge at Michigan Avenue and Lake Street around 5 a.m.

Police said the group began firing at police. Police returned fire.

No officers were injured.

It is unknown at this time if anyone in the group was injured, according to police.

