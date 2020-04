CHICAGO — Police are investigating after a wrong-way crash on Lake Shore Drive.

The two-vehicle accident happened around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday on northbound Lake Shore Drive at Lawrence.

Police said an SUV traveling southbound in the northbound lanes crashed into another vehicle in the 4500 block of North Lake Shore Drive.

No word on injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

