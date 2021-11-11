Police investigating vehicles stolen from Antioch car dealership

ANTIOCH, Ill. — Authorities in Antioch are investigating two separate car thefts from a Ford dealership in the last week.

At around 7 a.m. on Nov. 6, A 2019 F-350 was stolen from Kunes Country Ford, located in the 100 block of IL-173.

Police believe multiple suspects arrived at the dealership in two separate vehicles.

On Thursday at around 2 a.m., several individuals arrived to the same dealership in two separate vehicles.

Surveillance footage showed multiple suspects attempting to steal vehicles at the dealership. In the process of attempting to steal vehicles, the suspects damaged another vehicle by ramming it out of

the way to gain access to higher-end vehicles.

More vehicles were damaged as the suspects fled the dealership. Around this time, Antioch police were alerted to the crime by an employee of a neighboring business. The suspects then entered another car dealership next to Kunes Country Ford.

As the first officer arrived on scene, the suspects nearly struck his squad car and then fled in two vehicles.

The suspects were successful in stealing an unknown amount of vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Antioch Police Department Investigations Unit at 847-395-8585.