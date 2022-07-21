WAUKEGAN, Ill. — Police are investigating after at least four shootings in the far northern suburbs.



One of the shootings happened at a gas station early Thursday morning on the 2700 block of Washington Street in Waukegan. Police did not confirm how many people were injured.

Another shooting in Waukegan happened about two and a half miles away from the gas station near North Greenwood Avenue and Delaware Road. Police said it happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday evening. No word yet on how many people were injured.

A third scene is under investigation in North Chicago. Police said around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday night at least two people were shot with non-life threatening injuries near 17th and Victoria streets.

Also in North Chicago, police confirm a shooting in the 1300 block of Jackson Street.

Officials said one person was shot with non-life threatening injuries.

Police continue to investigate all of these cases.

No word yet on any arrests.