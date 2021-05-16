Police investigating drive-thru fight between employee, customer at Oswego-area Portillo’s

OSWEGO, Ill. — An altercation in the drive-thru of an Oswego-area Portillo’s, in which video has been widely shared, is being investigated by the police department.

On Sunday, officers were called to the restaurant just before noon for a fight between an employee and a customer.

The employee, 18, was evaluated by paramedics and later taken to the hospital. Police said that they did not speak with the employee before he was transported. The customer, a 48-year-old man, was questioned, according to police.

Police say they are aware that video of the incident is circulating on social media.

Oswego Police ask anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have information to call (630) 551-7300.

LATEST WGN HEADLINES: