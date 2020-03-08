Police investigating exchange of gunfire between off-duty officer, suspect on Northwest Side

CHICAGO — Police are investigating an exchange of gunfire Sunday between a suspect and an off-duty police officer on the Northwest Side.

Police said a 19th District officer was on his way into work at around 8:30 a.m. when he noticed two men acting suspicious.

Police said the officer believed the men were trying to steal a vehicle’s catalytic converter in the 5200 block of North Lawler Avenue.

One of the suspects reportedly fired shots at the officer and the officer fired back. The suspects took off in a vehicle and got away.

The off-duty officer was not injured.

It is not known if one of the suspects was shot by an officer. Chicago police alerted all surrounding hospitals for potential drop-off gunshot victims.

Area North detectives and COPA are investigating. The officer involved will be placed on administrative duties for a period of 30 days.