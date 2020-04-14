Police investigate ‘suspicious’ deaths of 2 people found in Oak Park home

OAK PARK, Ill. — Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a home in Oak Park.

According to village spokesman David Powers, police were called to a house in the 500 block of Fair Oaks for a welfare check around 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Officers found two bodies inside the home. Powers said, “preliminary information gathered at the scene indicates suspicious circumstances.”

Next of kin are being notified, and no additional information has been provided at this time.

The scene is still an active investigation. The West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force has been brought into the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.