CHICAGO — An investigation is underway after a string of burglaries unfolded in the early morning hours on the city’s West Side.

Police say officers are investigating two burglaries and two attempted burglaries in West Town and another burglary in Wicker Park.

According to police, all five incidents happened within half an hour of each other at around 3:30 a.m. on Friday morning.

Officers say in each instance, the individuals responsible gained entry to the business by smashing in glass, before escaping in a white sedan.

Employees of “La Condesa,” in the 1000 block of North Ashland Avenue, say their sense of safety has been shattered after the break-in.

A surveillance camera captured the moment three people approached the restaurant in a white sedan before one of them kicked through the glass door. The two others then follow him inside, before taking off with the cash register.

Police say the same thing happened across the street at “Alegrias Seafood.” The owner said her cash register, which contained a few hundred dollars, was later recovered because the burglars ditched it when they made their getaway.

Police have not confirmed if the burglaries are connected and officers say an investigation is ongoing.

No arrests have been made and anyone with information that could help police can leave a tip for officers at CPDTip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.