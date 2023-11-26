CHICAGO — A rash of armed robberies around the city on Sunday evening has Chicago police searching for answers.

According to police, six robberies unfolded between 2:07 p.m. and 6:27 p.m. in several neighborhoods around the city. Officers say at least five of the armed robberies involved a group of men in a white SUV.

The first robbery unfolded just before 4:30 p.m. in the 4400 block of West Armitage Avenue in the city’s Hermosa neighborhood. Police say a woman was standing outside in the area when a white SUV pulled up and six men got out. Two of the men then robbed the victim at gunpoint.

Another robbery took place just over an hour later in the 2300 block of West 42nd Place in New City. Police say a man and a woman were outside when a white SUV pulled up and four men got out and approached them on foot. Two of the men then held the victims up at gunpoint, stole their property and battered them.

Five minutes later, at around 5:35 p.m., in the 3200 block of West 31st Street in New City, a man was approached by a white SUV, four men, all brandishing firearms, then got out of the vehicle and robbed the man at gunpoint.

It was around the same time when a woman in the 3800 block of South Campbell reported that she had been robbed at gunpoint by a group of four men who approached her in a white SUV.

Minutes later, around 5:37 p.m., in the 3900 block of South Kedzie Avenue, a man and a woman were held up at gunpoint by four men who approached them in a white SUV.

Police say a sixth robbery involving a white sedan also unfolded around 6:27 p.m. in the 1100 block of West Ohio Street in River North. The victim reported that they were approached by a white sedan when one person exited the vehicle and robbed them at gunpoint.

Authorities have not confirmed if any of the robberies are connected and investigations are underway.

The rash of armed robberies is the latest of several strings of robberies being committed by groups around the city.

Anyone with information on the string of robberies is asked to contact Chicago police.

Those with information that could help detectives in their investigation can also leave a tip at CPDtip.com. Tips can be filed anonymously.