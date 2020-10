CHICAGO — Chicago police are investigating whether a car abandoned on the West Side was used as a get-away vehicle in the robbery of an Ulta beauty store in Lincoln Park.

Police said multiple offenders entered the store at North and Sheffield avenues just before 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The store is still boarded-up from looting back in August.

The Nissan Altima was located in the 4400 block of West Adams.

No one has been taken into custody.