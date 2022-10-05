WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Purdue University student was killed in a residence hall and his roommate was taken into custody early Wednesday morning.

A university spokesperson confirmed a homicide occurred in McCutcheon Hall. According to the Purdue housing website, McCutcheon is an all-male dormitory.

Police received a call around 12:44 a.m. According to Purdue officials, the suspect was the one who made the call.

The suspect was taken into custody but has not yet been identified. A Purdue spokesperson said the suspect and victim were roommates.

The Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Varun Manish Chheda, 20, from Indianapolis. He was a little more than a month away from turning 21.

Details of the incident were not immediately released.

A Purdue University senior said other students on the same floor were woken up by a “scream or some loud noises.”