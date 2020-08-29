Police investigate burglaries at 2 Uptown businesses

CHICAGO — Chicago police are investigating two business burglaries that happened on the North Side Friday evening.

Chicago Police Department officers were on the scene Saturday morning at Uptown Smoke Zone, one of the businesses targeted overnight. Owners at the Irving Park Road and Broadway Avenue store are trying to figure out what to do next.

The front door window was smashed after an unknown individual, or individuals, shattered the glass to get inside.

Area 3 detectives said the suspects left in gray minivan after taking the ATM.

Police said the same crew tried unsuccessfully to steal the ATM from Red Hot Ranch at Barry and Ashland avenues. The burglars also shattered the window to get inside but were not able to take anything. They also left in a gray minivan.

Police said the burglaries happened quickly, all within an hour.

A Walgreens in Uptown may have been broken into to.

No further information was provided.