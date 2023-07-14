CHICAGO — Police are investigating an incident where a body was found at a baseball diamond near Marine Drive and Montrose Friday morning.

According to police, a 64-year-old man was found unresponsive near the 4400 block of Nort Marine Drive around 5:30 a.m. with stab wounds to the head and neck. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The baseball diamond is located just west of DuSable Lake Shore Drive and the area is currently blocked off by police for investigation.

There is currently no one in custody and police are investigating the incident.

WGN is actively following this incident and will update as more information is recovered.