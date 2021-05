BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — Police are investigating after two people were shot in suburban Bolingbrook.

Two people were shot at a home in the 600 block of Cambridge Way around 1 a.m. Tuesday. ,At least 17 bullet casings were found outside the home.

Bolingbrook police were on the scene investigating what appeared to be a window shot out of a Chevy vehicle at the home.

The conditions of those shot and details surround what led up to the shooting are unknown.

No further information was provided.