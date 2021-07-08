Police investigate after 14-year-old injured in Evanston hit-and-run

EVANSTON, Ill. — Police are searching for the driver who struck a 14-year-old boy in an Evanston hit-and-run.

The Evanston Police Department said a driver struck 14-year-old Edgar Vega near Madison Street and Dewey Avenue just before 4 p.m. Sunday.

The impact of the crash threw him onto the opposite side of the street, his family said. He suffered bone bruising and road rash but was not critically injured.

Police said they are searching for the female driver of a silver SUV with partial plate CS.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.