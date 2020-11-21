Police: Ingleside sex offender arrested again for child pornography

INGLESIDE, Ill. — A sex offender has been arrested again for child pornography in Ingleside, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said.

Joshua Hoffman, 29, of the 35700 block of North Ash Street, was arrested Friday after a joint investigation between the the Edwardsville Police Department, Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office and Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Police believe Hoffman engaged in inappropriate electronic conversations with a 12-year-old girl from Edwardsville. During these conversations, police said Hoffman solicited and received nude images from the child. During at least one online video conversation, Hoffman allegedly exposed his nude body to the child.

Hoffman is a registered child sexual predator, stemming from a 2016 search warrant conducted by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Cybercrimes Unit. At that time, Hoffman was found to be in possession of hundreds of child pornography videos. He was also found to be in possession of numerous illegal controlled substances and a firearm at the time.

As a result of his Friday arrest, Hoffman has been charged with two counts of child pornography, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.