AUBURN, Ind. (AP) — Two people have been shot and killed during a suspected burglary in northeastern Indiana.

Four people confronted a homeowner inside a residence in Auburn about 6 a.m. Sunday, according to state police.

At least one of the four was armed with a gun. The homeowner also was armed with a weapon and fired shots at the intruders. Police arrived to find two of the suspects dead inside the home and the homeowner holding the other two at gunpoint.

A 42-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man, both of Fort Wayne, were arrested and face felony murder and burglary charges.

In Indiana, a person may be charged with murder if a death takes place while they are committing a felony, according to WPTA-TV.

Rameica Moore, 36, of Fort Wayne, and Dylan Morefield, 22, of Churubusco, were slain.

The homeowner has not been charged, police said.