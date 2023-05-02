LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. — Three people are in the hospital after police in the northern suburbs and the Illinois Department of Public Health received reports of what police called “a severe staffing concern” at a nursing home Monday.

The Lincolnshire Police Department said they received the report shortly after 9 a.m., with the Wealshire LLC rehabilitation facility found at 150 Jamestown Lane being cited as the nursing home having a severe staffing concern.

After arriving at the nursing home, police found the establishment is typically staffed with over 60 employees, but only one-third of staff members were present at the time for work.

According to IDPH, when their staff arrived, the facility medical director told them no nursing or other clinical staff were on duty at the facility.

Lincolnshire PD worked in conjunction with Lincolnshire-Riverwoods Fire Protection District (LRFPD) to address the situation, and LRFPD took three individuals to Advocate Condell Medical Center for medical treatment. Their conditions are currently unknown.

According to police, the rehab facility previously operated as Warren Barr Rehab Facility, but village staff were notified that The Wealshire, LLC assumed operations and took over the property as of Monday.

In a press release Tuesday, IDPH said a investigation has been launched into the rehab facility following the incident responded to by them, Lincolnshire PD and LRFPD.

Lincolnshire PD said the Illinois Department of Public Health was notified when they received the report and they will continue to work with the IDPH while investigating the matter.