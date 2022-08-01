PARK RIDGE, Ill. — Authorities in Park Ridge have released the name of a 50-year-old man killed in an early morning crash Sunday.

Park Ridge police identified the deceased victim as Khochaba Malko.

PREVIOUS STORY: 1 dead, 1 critical after overnight 2-vehicle crash in Park Ridge

Just before 2 a.m. Sunday, police say the 21-year-old driver of a Jeep SUV crashed into a Lexus sedan at the intersection of Oakton and Greenwood.

Malko, who police said was the front seat passenger of the sedan, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paramedics also transported a 43-year-old female backseat passenger. Authorities announced Monday that the female passenger was the wife of Malko. Police said doctors treated the woman for minor injuries. She has since been released from the hospital.

The 51-year-old driver of the Lexus sedan was injured and remains in critical condition.

The 21-year-old driver of the Jeep SUV was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A crash investigation is ongoing. No citations have been issued at this time.