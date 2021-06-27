Police identify 3 killed, including 5-year-old, in East Chicago train crash

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. — Police on Sunday identified the three people killed after a train struck a minivan in East Chicago.

The crash claimed the life of a 5-year-old girl, who was later identified as Evelyn Trinidad. Pedro Trinidad and Flor Carrillo, two adults in their 30s, were also killed.

Three boys ranging from 7 to 10 years old were also taken the hospital in critical condition.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 3 dead, including 5-year-old after East Chicago train, car crash

According to police, the crash happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday in the 4600 block of Euclid Avenue in East Chicago, Indiana.

An initial investigation shows the driver of the minivan disregarded train signals as the train was approaching and went around the gate.

The crash is still under investigation.

LATEST WGN NEWS HEADLINES: