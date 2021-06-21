Police ID suspect who donned hazmat suit during bank robbery in Munster

MUNSTER, Ind. — Authorities in Munster are still searching for a man who was dressed in a hazmat suit while robbing a bank last Tuesday afternoon.

Around 3:20 p.m., June 15, police responded to the Fifth Third Bank, located in the 8000 block of Calumet Avenue, following reports of a robbery.

Police said a man, described as African American, tall, slender and was dressed in a white hazmat suit with blue hard hat and goggles, approached a teller with a note.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man dressed in hazmat suit robs Munster bank on Tuesday afternoon

The man implied that he had a weapon and fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency.

Police identified the suspects as Michael Desean Anderson, 32, and Jovontae Isahia Newman, 22, both of Gary, Indiana.

Michael Desean Anderson

Jovontae Isahia Newman

According to police, Anderson is in custody while Newman remains at large. Both are charged with two counts of robbery and one count of conspiracy to commit robbery.

Anyone with information can leave a tip with Munster police at (219) 836-6678.