Police ID 2 killed in single-vehicle crash in Warren Township

WARREN TOWNSHIP, Ill. — Police have identified two 23-year-old men killed in a one-vehicle crash in Warren Township Saturday night.

According to police, the driver, identified as Silvano Aldana-Macias of Waukegan and the passenger, identified as Gerardo Cruz of Hainesville, both died of blunt force trauma.

On March 6, Lake County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a crash with injuries at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Stearns School Road just east of Route 45 in Warren Township.

Officers discovered a 2009 Audi TTS at the scene with extreme damage.

Police said a preliminary investigation suggested the car was traveling westbound at a high rate of speed on Stearns School Road before losing control and striking a guardrail on the north side of the roadway.

Cruz was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected.

Both Aldana-Macias and Cruz were taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where they were pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.