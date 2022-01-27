Police hoping for tips on 5-year anniversary of suburban professor’s murder; $45K reward

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Police in Naperville said they will never consider suburban professor Matthew Lange’s slaying five years ago a “cold case” as they continue to hope for tips through a $45,000 reward.

Lange, 37, of Oswego, was waiting to pick up his 4-year-old son outside Scullen Middle School on the night of Jan. 27, 2017 when he was shot and killed execution-style.

He sat outside in his car as his son was finishing his polish heritage class. Police believe the murder of the popular professor, who taught at Lewis University, was anything but random.

Matthew’s wife emigrated from Poland and he had just gone through a divorce.

During a WGN News report in 2020, police said it’s been hard to identify a specific motive.

“He did undergo a contentious divorce and child custody dispute and his ex-wife and former mother-in-law have been less cooperative with the investigation from an early point,” Det. Black said at the time. “Both have retained legal counsel and we have yet to have meaningful dialogue with them.”

Naperville police told WGN News Thursday that they still have not had any meaningful dialogue with his ex-wife or former mother-in-law.

“It’s been five years, but this case will never be considered a ‘cold case’ by our department. Our investigators remain just as committed today to bringing justice to Matthew Lange and his family as they were the day this horrible murder occurred,” said Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres.

Police are looking for any witnesses or information about Lange on the day of his death. Additionally, they are seeking information on anyone who may have seen his vehicle, a silver 2013 Hyundai Elantra, on the day of or prior to the murder.

A $45,000 reward remains available for those who can provide information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.

Tips can be made anonymously by calling the Naperville Crime Stoppers at 630-420-6002.