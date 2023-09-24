CHICAGO — Chicago police said a group broke a window and stole a car late Saturday night near Chicago City Hall.

According to information from Chicago police, the group stole the car around 11:50 p.m. in the 100 block of North LaSalle.

The group, described as five unknown males, stole the car and left in an unknown direction.

No injuries were reported.

No arrests have been made yet in connection with the incident and Area Three detectives are still investigating.

Anyone with information should call police.