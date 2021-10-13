Police: Good Samaritan saves life of 72-year-old man stuck on Kane County train tracks

KANE COUNTY, Ill. — Police are crediting a good Samaritan with saving the life of an elderly man suffering a medical emergency while stuck on train tracks.

On Saturday, Kane County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Barnes Road and Prairie Street on the report of a vehicle hit by a train. Upon arrival, police learned that a 72-year-old man, from Aurora, turned west from Barnes Road onto the railroad tracks and proceeded to drive down the tracks before the vehicle became stuck.

A nearby resident was passing by and observed the vehicle stuck on the tracks with the tires spinning, police said. The good Samaritan left his vehicle and went to check on the driver. He told police the driver appeared to be suffering from a medical emergency and could not move. As the good Samaritan called 911, he saw that a train was coming toward them.

Police said the good Samaritan unbuckled the driver and pulled him from the vehicle. The good Samaritan told police the pair tumbled down the side of the tracks just as the train collided with the vehicle.

“Every day, we see the people of Kane County doing charitable and even courageous things for one another. It is no surprise that one of our own sprang into action just in time to save another,” Sheriff Ron Hain said.

Police did not provide a condition of the man who suffered the apparent medical emergency.