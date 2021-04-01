Police: Gary woman arrested for DUI after driving 142 mph on 80/94

GARY, Ind. – A Gary woman was arrested for a DUI Thursday morning after an Indiana State trooper said they clocked her driving at 142 miles per hour on the expressway.

Just before 2:30 a.m., a trooper was patrolling I-80/94 near Cline Avenue when he observed a vehicle driving quickly from behind his vehicle.

Police said 20-year-old Naomie Johnson, of Gary, was driving a black Chrysler 300 and was allegelly going 142 mph.

She was taken into custody after police said she had a .12 BAC level.

Johnson was charged with OWI, resisting law enforcement, reckless driving and minor consumption.