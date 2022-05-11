NEWTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Gary man was shot by an officer Wednesday afternoon after allegedly escaping from a jail transport vehicle.

Police believe Newton County Jail deputies were transporting Jayme Lopez, 36, of Gary, from the Iroquois County Jail, in Illinois, to the Newton County Jail for an active warrant.

Police said just after Lopez arrived at the jail, he escaped from the transport vehicle.

He was located at an apartment building in Kentland at around 1 p.m. Police said at some point, he obtained a firearm.

SWAT arrived on scene and police said Lopez fired shots towards officers. A SWAT officer returned fire, striking Lopez, police said.

He was transported to a South Bend hospital via lifeline helicopter. Police did not give his condition.

Indiana State Police are leading the investigation.