Police: Former suburban teacher arrested after attempting to leave US amid child sex charges

DALLAS — A former middle school teacher in Buffalo Grove was arrested Thursday by Homeland Security for allegedly trying to flee the U.S. after an arrest warrant for child sex charges was issued.

Ilan Gibori, 46, of Vernon Hills, was arrested at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport on Thursday after police received a report from DCFS on Tuesday. In that report, police said the agency told them Gibori had sexually assaulted a minor victim on numerous occasions over a period of several years.

He was a teacher at Cooper Middle School, but left in July 2019. Police said he has also worked at The House Tutoring Lounge, located in Glencoe.

Homeland Security agents located Gibori allegedly trying to flee the country in Dallas. He is awaiting extradition to Illinois, where he will be charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual assault.

As the matter is subject to ongoing investigation, any parent of a student of Gibori is encouraged to speak with their child.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact the Vernon Hills Police Department Investigations Unit at 847-247-4891.