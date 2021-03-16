Police find nearly 1,300 pounds of marijuana inside van in Northwest Indiana

LOWELL, Ind. – Indiana State Police located nearly 1,300 pounds of marijuana on I-65 in Northwest Indiana.

At around 11:15 a.m., an ISP trooper stopped a van on I-65 near the Lowell exit. The driver, later identified as Christopher Colburn, 31, of California, was arrested after a K9 discovered 38 large boxes and six garbage bags.

Inside the bags, police said 1,264 individual bags containing approximately 1.5 lbs. of marijuana each.

In total, troopers recovered 1,275 lbs. of marijuana with a street value estimate of approximately $5.7 – 8.5 million, police said.

Colburn was charged with dealing and possession of marijuana.