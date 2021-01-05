Police: Female struck, killed walking to her vehicle after leaving restaurant in Gary

GARY, Ind. – A female was struck and killed Tuesday night in Gary while returning to her car from a restaurant.

On Tuesday evening, authorities were dispatched to the 1400 block of Broadway on the report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

Police said a female parked her vehicle on the west side of Broadway to go to a restaurant on the other side of the street.

As she was leaving the restaurant, she was struck by a northbound vehicle on Broadway. The impact caused the female to end up in the southbound lanes, where she was struck by another vehicle, police said.

Authorities declared the victim dead at the scene.

An age wasn’t given and it’s unknown if any drivers stayed at the scene.