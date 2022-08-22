KANE COUNTY, Ill. — A person died after a car crossed the center line Monday morning in Kane County.

At around 7:15 a.m., deputies responded to the area of Keslinger Road west of Thryselius Drive, in unincorporated Blackberry Township, on the report of a crash with injuries.

Following an initial investigation, police believe a tan Honda HR-V was traveling westbound on Keslinger Road, when for an unknown reason the driver crossed the center line, crashed into a 2021 Honda Civic.

The driver of the Civic died at the hospital and the driver of the HR-V was transported with non life-threatening injuries.

Authorities are withholding the identities of the drivers at this time.

Anyone with information on the crash can call police at 630-444-1103.