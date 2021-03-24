Police discovery prompts evacuation of Streeterville building

CHICAGO – Authorities evacuated a Streeterville building Wednesday night after a death investigation prompted the presence of a bomb squad, a source says.

The Medical Examiner’s Office identified the deceased person as 30-year-old Theodore Hilk.

The police source says the body was discovered Tuesday in 240 E. Illinois, located in Streetsville.

The body was discovered after authorities conducted a welfare check, the source says. After the body was removed, police officers allegedly found items that required the attention of a HAZMAT and SWAT team.

Additional authorities, including Chicago Fire, were called to the intersection of East Illinois Street and Michigan Avenue to assist Chicago police in their investigation.

WGN has reached out to Chicago police for confirmation.

This is a developing story. Stay with WGN for the latest.