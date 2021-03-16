Police discover remains of missing Aurora woman from 2003; upgraded to homicide investigation

AURORA, Ill. – A homicide investigation has been opened following the discovery of a missing Aurora woman’s remains from 2003.

Tyesha Bell,22, was last seen by her sister in their apartment in the 800 block of North Randall Road on the night of May 10, 2003.

In December of last year, human remains were located in Kane County. Authorities processed the remains and recently they were positively identified as Bell through DNA analysis by Illinois State Police’s crime lab.

After receiving a telephone call, she left home but left the television on, candles burning in her bedroom and her two young children with family members and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Police have upgraded the case to a homicide investigation.

“Our detectives continue to have working theories in Tyesha’s case, but we need more

information before criminal charges can be authorized, and that’s where the public comes in,” Aurora Police Department’s Bureau of Investigative Services Commander Jack Fichtel said. “We implore anyone who may have information to please come forward.”

The Aurora Police Department has set up a dedicated tip line for this case. Anyone with

tips or information about the case is asked to call (630) 256-5517 or email tips@aurora.il.us. Tips can also be left anonymously for our investigators by calling the Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000.