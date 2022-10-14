HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) — A cook at a Florida restaurant was accused of child neglect after allegedly serving a 15-year-old boy a burger cooked with THC oil.

According to an arrest report obtained by WCJB, High Springs police officers accused Lucian Flaitz, 29, of giving the boy a burger cooked with Rick Simpson Oil, also known as RSO, which is a potent cannabis distillate.

Officers told WCJB the cook asked the boy if he wanted his burger cooked with RSO. The 15-year-old reportedly said yes and ate the burger. High Springs police said they later responded to his home and found him laying face-down in his bed, with his skin turning grey, and he was reportedly unable to move.

WCJB reported the boy was rushed to UF Health Shands Hospital, where a toxicology test confirmed high THC levels in his blood. He was released later that day when the effects of the drug subsided.

Flaitz allegedly admitted to putting the distillate on top of the teenager’s burger, according to police. He was booked into the Alachua County Jail on a child neglect charge.