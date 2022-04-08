CHICAGO — Ahead of the weekend, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said Friday that homicides are down nine percent so far this year and asked for more tips in a recent Morgan Park triple slaying.

During the Friday afternoon news conference at CPD Headquarters, Brown also said that shootings are down 16 percent compared to the same time period last year.

Detectives also provided new details about recent homicide investigations.

Why three family members who were found shot to death inside their Morgan Park home Tuesday remains unclear to investigators.

Arteria Riley, 81, had retired from the postal service after losing her eyesight. She was found dead inside her home at 113th and South Green Street along with her 64-year-old daughter and 61-year-old son.

Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan asked for the community’s help.

“We do not have any suspects at this time, there’s a lot of evidence that’s been reconciled, but the detectives need further leads and they believe that there people out there who know more about this incident,” he said.

Deenihan also said a 23-year-old man was in custody after a 7-year-old girl was kidnapped. An alert citizen called police right away and she was unharmed.

“Really the message is thank God this citizen saw that, she noticed something was wrong and she followed the individual and helped police apprehend the individual before something more tragic happened,” he said.

Anyone with information on the triple homicide can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.