CHICAGO — Chicago police teamed up with community members to celebrate Halloween with a Trunk or Treat event on the West Side Friday night.

People gathered outside CPD’s 25th District Station.

Among the vintage cars and even Batmobile, there were no tricks in sight for the witches, the spidermen and even baby cows.

But for the organizers, the Chicago Neighborhood Policing Initiative, the event is sweeter than sugar. It’s aiming to help bridge the gap between police and the people they serve.

Mecole McBride is the community director of Chicago Neighborhood Policing Initiative.

“(It is) a way for everyone to be able to come together to laugh to have some fun,” McBride said. “When everyone comes together in a partnership, we actually can be safer together.”