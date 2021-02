Michael Walker Walker stands 5’5″, weighs 156 pounds and has hazel eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black and grey jacket, black pants and brown shoes. He was also carrying a blue and black bag.

A man missing more than 10 days is being sought by Chicago police.

Authorities say 53-year-old Michael Walker was last seen in the 1200 block of W. 85th Street on Wednesday, Jan. 30.

Anyone aware of Walker’s location is asked to called (312) 747-8274.

