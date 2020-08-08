Police: Carol Stream kids fight off man attempting to abduct girl Friday night

CAROL STREAM, Ill. – A group of kids in Carol Stream have been credited with fighting off a potential child abductor Friday night.

Just after 8:45 p.m, police were dispatched to the 800 block of Niagara Street on the report of a possible child abduction.

Police said a group of children, ages from 7 to 13, were walking their bicycles home when a man suddenly appeared behind them. The man grabbed a girl from the group, police said.

The other children fought off the man until he released the girl. Police said the man fled the area as the children flagged down a passing motorist.

The boys in the group helped save her,” mother Dana Schenkel said. “And caused the attacker to leave the scene.”

He was last seen leaving westbound on a light-blue bicycle with skinny tires on the path between Flint Trail and Chippewa Trail.

He is described as being 5’10” – 6’0″, with an average build, wavy short dark hair and a beard. Police said he’s estimated to be in his late 20s.

If you have any information, you’re encouraged to contact police at 630-668-2167.