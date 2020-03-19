Police: Burglars steal ATMs from 3 Lakeview businesses

CHICAGO — Chicago police are searching for a group of burglars who broke into three businesses on the city’s North Side and stole ATMs.

Police said all three incidents happened in the Lakeview neighborhood between 2 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

According to authorities, a group of five or six males pulled up in three vehicles and smashed the front glass door of a tobacco shop in the 1000 block of West Belmont.

The group grabbed an ATM, loaded it in the backseat of a white SUV and drove off.

About 10 minutes later, the group broke the glass door of a bar on the 3700 block of North Halsted and stole the ATM from inside, police said. They were seen loading the machine in a black sedan.

Five minutes from that incident, police said the thieves broke into a liquor store in the 3400 block of North Sheffield. The group stole the ATM along with several bottles of liquor and cigarettes. The machine was loaded into a white SUV.

No one is in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

