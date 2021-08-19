Police: Burger King employee allegedly breaks into Orland Park restaurant next door, steals $2,500

ORLAND PARK, Ill. — A man suspected of breaking into an Orland Park restaurant was arrested Thursday.

On Aug. 11, police responded to Southfork restaurant, located in the 14000 block of South LaGrange, on the report of a commercial burglary. Police believe approximately $2,500 taken after the suspect, later identified as Ronnak Niazi, 35, of Oak Forest, allegelly forced entry and stole two cash registers.

Police believe at the time of the burglary, Niazi was working at the Burger King located next door.

Following an investigation, Niazi was arrested Wednesday in Oak Lawn and charged with one count of commercial burglary.

A bond hearing is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.