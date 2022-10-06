JOLIET, Ill. — A man was taken into custody Wednesday morning after a toddler critically wounded himself with an unsecured gun last month.

Just after 12:15 p.m. on Sept. 27, police responded to a home in the 300 block of Comstock Street on the report of a shooting.

Police said a 2-year-old boy found an unsecured gun and shot himself in the face. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and remains under care at Lurie Children’s Hospital.

Sensei Bennett, 26, of Joliet, was taken into custody Wednesday on an arrest warrant for the following charges; endangering the life or health of a child, unlawful possession of a weapon and reckless conduct.

He was arrested at a residence in Morris and is the boyfriend of the child’s mother, police said.

Police said the boy has improved and medical staff remain hopeful that he will continue to make progress.