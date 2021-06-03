Police board holding hearing to determine fate of FOP President John Catanzara

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Board will hold a status hearing Thursday as it determines the fate of Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara.

Catanzara is accused of violating 11 department rules for a series of obscene and inflammatory social media posts, making false reports and being insubordinate to supervisors.

Among the inflammatory comments includes a 2017 post in which Catanzara called Muslims “savages” who “all deserve a bullet.” Catanzara defended the comments by saying he was referring to cop killers and people who mutilate women in the name of Islam.   

In a different post, he uploaded a picture of himself in a police uniform making a political statement, which is against department policy.

The board must decide whether to terminate Catanzara. He has asked the board to drop the case.

