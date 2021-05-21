Police believe pair of 18 year olds responsible for several alleged robberies in suburbs

CICERO, Ill. — Cicero police have arrested two 18-year-old men they believe are responsible for several robberies and burglaries throughout the suburbs.

Police believe Luis Mercado-Cordero, 18, of Maywood, and Samuel Sierra, 18, of Melrose Park, are responsible for robbing several liquor stores and gas stations

The pair were arrested on Wednesday after an off-duty Cicero detective said he observed them on Cicero Avenue in Chicago. Chicago police officers arrived to 47th Street and said the pair were in the commission of a carjacking at the time of their arrests.

An extensive multi-jurisdictional investigation concluded that Mercado-Cordero and Sierra allegedly took part in several robberies and burglaries throughout the suburbs were subsequently identified in connection to these various crimes.

Mercado-Cordedo and Sierra have been charged in various robbery and burglary cases in Cicero, Berwyn, Central Stickney, River Forest, Elmwood Park and Oak Lawn. Four of Sierra’s cases happened when he was a juvenile, according to court records.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone who may have information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact Cicero police.