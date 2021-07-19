Police: Batavia home burglarized after suspects gain entry by working on fake water problem

BATAVIA, Ill. — Police are warning the public of a scheme in Batavia after a home was burglarized due to two suspects gaining entry by telling the homeowner that there was a water problem.

Just before 7 p.m. on Saturday, police were dispatched to the 1100 block of Chillem Drive on the report of a residential burglary.

Police said the two suspects told the victims they needed to check on a water problem. After they left, the homeowner discovered that items were stolen.

If residents are unsure about the legitimacy of repair workers, they can call the department at 630-454-2500.