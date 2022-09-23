OAK FOREST, Ill. — Police are at the scene of a barricade situation and fire in suburban Oak Forest.

The city on Twitter said police had a barricade subject on the 5500 block of Ann Marie Lane around 7 a.m. on Friday. SkyCam 9 was over the area as fire officials were putting out flames at a home.

It is unclear how the fire and barricade situation are related.

A woman who lives in the neighborhood said she heard multiple gunshots. One of the children from the home that was on fire knocked on her door and said multiple family members of hers had been shot by a man.

The neighbor said she saw multiple people from the home laying in the driveway and street.

Police have asked residents to shelter in place.

No further information was provided.