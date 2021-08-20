Police asking for assistance identifying pregnant woman found dead in Lake Michigan

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — Police are asking the public’s help with identifying a pregnant woman found dead in Lake Michigan earlier this week.

The woman’s body was recovered Sunday after a fisherman alerted the Coast Guard approximately three miles south of Waukegan Harbor.

Authorities believe she was in the water for no more than seven to 12 days. The woman was six to seven months pregnant, was 5’4″, 150-170 lbs., and had brown eyes and black hair. She was wearing a pink-colored summer dress.

Police speculate she could have entered anywhere from the Indiana shoreline to the Illinois shoreline.

Around the same time she was recovered, authorities also recovered the body of 49-year-old Martin Mendoza, of Waukesha, Wisconsin, who drowned near the 63rd Street Harbor in Chicago on Aug. 8.

Detectives are confident there is no relationship between Mendoza and the missing woman.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 847-377-4148.